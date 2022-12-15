Bouncers vow to keep revellers safe during festive season

By Mariam Nakalema

Umaru Bulega, the president of the Bouncers Association Uganda, has warned criminals who intend to disrupt revellers as they enjoy the festive season, saying they will be dealt with.

“We, bouncers, have had a bad history. We were even labelled killers of singer Mowzey Radio in 2018,” said Bulega, who was Mr Kampala in 2015.

Godfrey Wamala, also known as Troy, a bouncer in De Bar in Entebbe, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for killing the singer.

“Since COVID-19, we came up with better strategies with the help of General Salim Saleh (chief co-ordinator of Operation Wealth Creation) and the Police. We have been training in different regions of the country on how to behave because many people have been saying that bouncers are rude to them. Now bouncers are well trained and they will catch wrong-doers this season with the help of the Uganda Police Force,” Bulega said.

He made the remarks at a bouncers’ meeting convened at National Theatre in Kampala on December 14, on how they intend to work in entertainment places during the festive season.

Bulega (second-left) and other bouncers during a meeting at the National Theatre on December 14, 2022. Photo by Mariam Nakalema

Bulega assured Ugandans that bouncers are “now good people and are not what they were said to be.”

“This time around, we are prepared for Christmas like never before security-wise. Merry Christmas Ugandans, but also bouncers are human beings like you, so don’t fear them,” Bulega urged.