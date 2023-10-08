Boss Mutoto’s mysterious Sudan Safari: Is it business expansion or power play?

By Kampala Sun writer

The man of the hour, Williams Bugeme, alias Boss Mutoto, took the internet by storm with his extravagant display of wealth during the recent Fally Ipupa concert at Sheraton Kampala Hotel

But as the buzz around this viral sensation continues, whispers in the shadows suggest that there’s more to Boss Mutoto’s story than meets the eye.

Boss Mutoto, known for his thriving businesses in Uganda, which include Chez Boss Mutoto Bar and Restaurant, Chez Boss Mutoto Saloon, and Boss Mutoto Cigar Bar, is rumored to be on a mission to expand his empire beyond borders.

Boss Mutoto pictured with finance and investment minister, Evelyn Anite. File Photo

Sources have hinted at a secret trip to South Sudan last week, fueling speculations of his intentions.

The Cigar Bar, known for hosting elite tycoons while indulging in the finest Cuban cigars, has become a symbol of sophistication. Likewise, Chez Boss Mutoto Bar, with its mouthwatering array of African and international cuisines, has garnered a loyal following.

What sets Boss Mutoto apart? According to insiders, it’s his unwavering commitment to top-notch hospitality. His businesses have earned a reputation as international hubs, attracting patrons from Nigeria, Sudan, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Africa.

Boss Mutoto in an undated photo with Floyd Mayweather. File Photo



Is Boss Mutoto’s visit to Sudan a strategic business move or a power play? The enigmatic entrepreneur remains tight-lipped but the pictures don’t lie.