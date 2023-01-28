Book on Runyankole, Rukiga proverbs launched

By Joan Murungi

Author Laban R.M Tebekinga has launched a book titled The Sagacity of the Runyakole Rukiga proverbs.

The book is a collection of proverbs in the Runyankole language. They are further explained in the English language for every reader to understand the message/ meaning in each of the proverbs mentioned.

The book launch was held at Kampala Club and its unveiling attracted people like Miria Matembe, Robert Kabushenga, Amanya Mushega among others

While speaking, she revealed that children don’t know the proverbs written in the local language and yet, these things help them pick so fast. She is happy that Tebekinga was so honest through his writing despite the struggle in writing the book.

” My children have grown from here but they also don’t understand their local. language. It’s so sad. These proverbs are some of the things that were used to nurture us. They are very powerful. Once a person speaks a proverb, you quickly pick the message.” Matembe explained.

The author, Paul Tibekinga (wearing cap) listens to speeches during the launch. Photo by Joan Murungi

She went ahead and shared one of the proverbs in the book that reminds her of her childhood days.

The proverb goes like, Nyantagambirwa, akarebwa erisolye. The proverb points at those that don’t want to listen to the elders advise. It is the worst path to take in life.

Matembe advised people to leave a positive mark where they will always be remembered.

“Long gone are the days. Your grand children will come across this book. You people, if you don’t leave anything behind for us to see, we shall forget you.” Matembe said.

Robert Kabushenga (c) was among those in attendance. Photo by Joan Murungi

Meanwhile, Bernard Atuhaire the ghost writer of the book explains that the book reveals how things were done in the back.

It targets the youth to help them learn to love and understand the Runyankole-Rukiga language .

There has been lack of knowledge within the Runyankole population on cultural issues. This is because they don’t care.

Tebekinga applauded him saying that elders and parents should help the children learn their local language. With this, something positive will be achieved.

Miria Matembe humors up the crowd during the book launch. Photo by Joan Murungi

” This book is of great importance to teachers that teach Runyankole language. Some teachers teach this language but they do not understand it. Students doing the subject benefit from the book too. The proverbs will help them understand what the teacher teaches so quickly.” Tebekinga said.

While speaking, Amanya Mushega the guest speaker went ahead and thanked the author for keeping his father’s legacy of writing to move. To him, most of the children that can’t interpret their local language fail their exams. With this book, am also glad that children will get to know more about our ancestors.” Mushega revealed.

The Nyonyi cultural dance troupe performs for the audience. Photo by Joan Murungi

At the book launch that started at 3:00pm, guests where entertained with music and cultural dance from Nyonyi Cultural dance troupe. This left revelers excited.