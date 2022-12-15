Body of US-based Ugandan student to be flown home on Monday

By Daphine Semakula

The body of Elvis Kikuba, 21, a Ugandan student at Sinclair College in Dayton, Ohio, in United States of America, who was pronounced dead after a fatal accident in November, will be brought back to the country on Monday, December 19.

He had just completed his first year, pursuing aviation maintenance technology and was also a former student of Ndejje Senior Secondary School in Luwero district.

Kikuba, who moved to the US in January this year 2022, died after three separate crashes that occurred on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Kikuba, driving a Ford Fusion, had come to a halt while emergency personnel was attempting to assist victims of two crashes that had occurred at the same location when a Volvo van collided with the car he was traveling in with his friend Musa Kimuli, pushing it between the guardrail and one of the vehicles involved in the earlier crash.

“My son arrived in the United States from Uganda on January1, 2022, and began college on January 8, 2022. When the Ohio Police called me to give me the devastating news of Elvis’s death, I was completely shattered! Elvis is my firstborn and a very brilliant guy.

“I was doing everything to make his dream come true,’’ Sam Kikuba, his father, said.

Sinclair held a memorial service in honour of Kikuba and praised him as a brilliant student.

The body will arrive in Uganda on Monday, December 19, aboard Turkish Airlines, and burial will be on Tuesday, December 20, in Kalungu district, 10 miles from Lukaya Town on Masaka Road at Bulwadda.