Bodaboda thugs strike again, eight arrested

By Jeff Andrew Lule

The Kampala Metropolitan Police have arrested eight suspects over attacking Kampala dwellers and looting their property using bodabodas.

The arrest comes in response to a complaint that Kyambogo University student Leticia Namutebi filed at Nateete Police Station after she was allegedly attacked by individuals on four motorcycles, who robbed her of her phone and cash.

She sought to defend herself when one of the men allegedly pulled out a panga from under a motorcycle’s seat.

In a statement issued on April 7, Patrick Onyango, spokesman for Kampala Metropolitan Police, stated that the complaint was filed on February 18, 2023.

Soon after Namutebi’s complaint, another victim, Juma Ssekatawa, reported an incident of a gang of persons who robbed him of his phone on March 8 on Mackay Road in the city.

Onyango, however, said a police squad was nearby and that they attempted to engage them before they escaped, leaving one motorcycle with the plate number UFQ 952Y behind.

“Using intelligence and our CCTV Team, we managed to trace these assilants in Kawempe Nkere zone,” he revealed.

Onyango said eight suspects were arrested and some have confessed to the crime.

They are Abudu Musasizi, Juma Asiku alias Bony, Umar Kintu alias Alifa, Trevor Mugisha alias Ever, Emma Sonko, Farouk Kigongo, Mesach Serugo alias Misi and Amis Wakabi.

According to Onyango, other some of the suspects allegedly confessed to belonging to the same gang that was active in the Kawempe, Lubiri, and Namungoona regions.

“The Police are yet to impound three motorcycles that these thugs use and are also hunting for other suspects identified as Otim,” he added.