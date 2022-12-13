Bodaboda riders flood Club Ambiance movie premiere

By Hussein Kiganda

Nansana-based producer, director, and writer Swaib Nakibinge, known for his popular movie Akapapula, made his debut red carpet movie premiere at Club Ambiance in Bukesa on December 11, 2022.

The filmmaker’s premiere for his movie Bizibu attracted revellers majorly from Nansana.

Many did not know what a red carpet meant so they dressed up the “Nansana way”. Even some bodaboda riders who had stood by the road to watch from afar made their way to the event.

The night’s MC, actor Douglas Benda Kasule. All photos by Hussein Kiganda A bodaboda rider on the red carpet

It was funny to watch slay queens struggle to walk in high heels on the carpet. Some took off from the glaze of the cameras to avoid the embarrassment.

When a few “Bukoto-Ntinda” and “Kololo-Muyenga” revellers stepped onto the carpet, it felt like the event had kicked off again – the right way. The DJ knew the kind of music to play and camera flashes lit up the evening.

Whoever invented 360 Degree cameras meant to sideline Nansana people. All they could do is look on from the sidelines as others stepped onto the platform to enjoy the new gadget in town.

Performances from the cultural troupe JK dancers left many mesmerised as the sun went down.

At around 8:00pm, revellers inside the club enjoyed performances from the beat mic group, Triple Voices.

Singer Moses Rukundo later performed with his powerful vocals.

The movie kicked off at 8:30pm as revellers asked for popcorn to munch while watching, only to be told that such cannot be found in a club.

After the movie, those who wanted to go down low till morning stayed behind.

The premiere was graced by big guns in the industry such as Godfrey Musinguzi, the vice-president of Film Club Uganda; Morris Mugisha whose movie Tembele is representing Uganda at the 95th Oscars; Kevin Johns Nabukenya, a Uganda Film Festival award winner; Aisha Namawejje, a representative from King Paul Media (KPM Entertainment) and Robert Nkambo, the boss at Media Vision Academy.