Bobi Young granted sh1m cash bail

By Charles Etukuri

The General Court Martial on Tuesday, May 9, granted Anthony Agaba aka Bobi Young bail in a case in which he is battling a charge of spreading harmful propaganda against the Government.

Agaba is said to be the bodyguard of National Unity Platform (NUP) president and former Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

The 29-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The charge contravenes Sections 137(1) of the UPDF Act, 2005 and attracts a maximum sentence of life imprisonment upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Agaba’s co-accused, Lance Corporal Apollo Bigirwa and Private Stuart Nuwahereza, were convicted and sentenced to nine months and 23 days in detention.

Bigirwa, 41, is attached to the second division infantry guard battalion in Mbarara, while 33-year-old Nuwahereza is attached to the third division battalion in Karamoja.

Delivering his bail verdict on Tuesday, Court Martial chairman Brig. Gen. Freeman Mugabe said bail is Agaba’s constitutional right and that his offence is bailable.

He also ruled that the defendant’s sureties are substantial.

Agaba was granted a sh1m cash bail and his sureties each bonded sh10m non-cash.

He was instructed not to travel beyond Kampala and Wakiso districts and he was told to report back to the army court after every 14 days.

Meanwhile, the same court also sentenced a one Joshua Namanya, 30, from Kiruhura district to two years imprisonment for unlawful possession of defence stores.