Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Bobi Young court-martialed for allegedly spreading harmful propaganda
Top News

Bobi Young court-martialed for allegedly spreading harmful propaganda

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Douglas Mubiru

The General Court Martial (GCM) at Makindye in Kampala has charged and remanded National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi’s bodyguard for allegedly spreading harmful propaganda.

Anthony Agaba alias Bobi Young, 29, on Monday (January 30) appeared before the GCM chaired by Brig. Gen. Freeman Mugabe and denied the charge.

The charge contravenes Sections 137 (1) of the UPDF Act, 2005 and attracts a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, upon conviction.

Agaba, also a TikTok blogger aboding at Mutungu, Nakawa division in Kampala, was charged alongside two Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers.

The soldiers included L/CPL Apollo Bigirwa, 41, attached to the 2nd Division Infantry Guard Battalion in Mbarara district and Private Stuart Nuwahereza, 33, attached to the 3rd Division Battalion in Karamoja.

However, whereas Kyagulanyi’s bodyguard Bobi Young denied the charge, L/CPL Bigirwa and Private Nuwahereza admitted to having committed the offence.

“A plea of guilty has been entered for you Bigirwa and Nuwahereza, and you are hereby remanded to Makindye Military Police Quarter Guard. For you, Bobi Young, this court has entered a plea of not guilty and be remanded to Kigo Prison,” Gen Mugabe said.

The trio was represented by Captain Nsubga Busagwa and Betty Karugaba.

Prosecution led by Lt Gift Mubehamwe, Privates Anthony Phillip Olupot and Regina Nanzala told court that on or around January 2023 in various areas of Kazo, Mbarara and Kampala districts, Bigirwa, Nuwahereza and Bobi Young made and spread ill and false statements against the Defence Forces and the Government of Uganda.

You may also like

Entertainment round-up: Phewww January is behind us

Man dies during sexual intercourse in lodge

You shouldn’t have jailed Ritah Dancehall – Sheebah tells Spice Diana, manager...

Furious Kenzo reacts to claims he abandoned Ronnie Stamina

Rapper Kian Banks gives back to folks in his village at 34th...

British tourist found dead in Masindi hotel

Big Brother Titans: New entrants Sandra and Theo Traw evicted

Why Nabukenya won UAE’s Mrs Universe

Are ‘pay for votes’ film festivals just money-making schemes or?

Big Brother Titans: Khosi confronts, threatens Blue over Yemi

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.