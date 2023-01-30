Bobi Young court-martialed for allegedly spreading harmful propaganda

By Douglas Mubiru

The General Court Martial (GCM) at Makindye in Kampala has charged and remanded National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi’s bodyguard for allegedly spreading harmful propaganda.

Anthony Agaba alias Bobi Young, 29, on Monday (January 30) appeared before the GCM chaired by Brig. Gen. Freeman Mugabe and denied the charge.

The charge contravenes Sections 137 (1) of the UPDF Act, 2005 and attracts a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, upon conviction.

Agaba, also a TikTok blogger aboding at Mutungu, Nakawa division in Kampala, was charged alongside two Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers.

The soldiers included L/CPL Apollo Bigirwa, 41, attached to the 2nd Division Infantry Guard Battalion in Mbarara district and Private Stuart Nuwahereza, 33, attached to the 3rd Division Battalion in Karamoja.

However, whereas Kyagulanyi’s bodyguard Bobi Young denied the charge, L/CPL Bigirwa and Private Nuwahereza admitted to having committed the offence.

“A plea of guilty has been entered for you Bigirwa and Nuwahereza, and you are hereby remanded to Makindye Military Police Quarter Guard. For you, Bobi Young, this court has entered a plea of not guilty and be remanded to Kigo Prison,” Gen Mugabe said.

The trio was represented by Captain Nsubga Busagwa and Betty Karugaba.

Prosecution led by Lt Gift Mubehamwe, Privates Anthony Phillip Olupot and Regina Nanzala told court that on or around January 2023 in various areas of Kazo, Mbarara and Kampala districts, Bigirwa, Nuwahereza and Bobi Young made and spread ill and false statements against the Defence Forces and the Government of Uganda.