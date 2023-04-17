Bobi Wine’s party killed me politically, says ex-MP Kasibante

By John Masaba

When former Rubaga North MP Moses Kasibante pitched camp at the headquarters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) to bargain for the party ticket ahead of the 2021 general election, it was almost a done deal.

However, NUP’s vetting committee didn’t find any political spark in Kasibante.

Even when he was the incumbent at the time, sources within NUP said at the time that NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi, found the current MP, Abubaker Kawalya, as the most suitable candidate for the Rubaga North seat.

Although at the time, Kasibante left NUP offices crestfallen and politically down, almost three years later, the vocal politician says he has found solace in farming.

“I don’t miss the NUP ticket because I was in Parliament as an Independent and performed much better than those with party tickets,” he said.

“For me, a ticket is like a gown when you are graduating from university, but what is important is the degree. So, what people want is the service, not the ticket,” he added.

Even though he lost the Rubaga North seat to Kawalya, the journalist-cum politician said during our conversation that he left a mark during his time at Parliament.

Kasibante singled out the recovery of the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) land title deeds from politicians such as state minister for primary health care Margaret Muhanga Mugisha, who is also the Fort Portal North Division MP (NRM).

“Muhanga alleged that she had sold her cows, goats and everything to raise sh10.2b and that she paid cash to buy a 23.1-acre land belonging to UBC. However, we stood our ground as MPs on the statutory, authorities and state enterprises at the time, and we got the title back. Eventually, the title had to be processed back into Government land ownership, and I am very proud of that,” he said.

The former lawmaker also pointed out the enactment of the Higher Education Students Financing Act, 2014, which sought to establish a scheme to finance students to pursue higher education in Uganda, as the other key law he heavily contributed on.

After a close reflection on the highly-changing country’s political dynamics, Kasibante said he has now found comfort in farming.

“I don’t want to participate in politics before election time comes. Life is not about me being in Parliament. It is about Parliament serving me as a Ugandan. Let those that are in Parliament have a chance to serve. When election time comes, I will decide,” he said.

A teacher and journalist, Kasibante said he naturally belongs to Democratic Party (DP), but internal contradictions forced him to seek haven under NUP.

However, his sojourn into NUP, a nascent party crafted in 2020, was cut short.

Born in 1975, the St Peter’s Senior Secondary School, Nsambya old boy, said away from farming, teaching is the other option he is looking at, now that he is out of Parliament.

“People need to farm because farming is profitable. I have found growing coffee an exciting moment for me. Coffee is black gold and I urge every Ugandan family to grow coffee. In the next four years, I will have machines to add value to coffee. There is more money in adding value to coffee,” he said.

Prior to joining the Central Broadcasting Services (CBS) as a presenter and news reader, Kasibante worked as a teacher at Kawempe Royal College School and Massajja Secondary School.

“Although I love reading novels during my free time, I am now convinced that every other profession does not matter, except farming,” he said.

Kasibante joined elective politics in 2011.

“People need a legislator who can speak out about the issues affecting them. And for me, I will not stop advocating for people’s rights, even when I am now into farming. I am an advocate for better education, land rights, teachers’ better conditions, and I support self-help projects such as saving schemes,” he added.

This story was first published in Saturday Vision’s The House on April 1, 2023