Bobi Wine's 'Nalumansi' song: Producer Dan Magic blasts critics

by Editorial Team
By Alex Balimwikungu

Renowned Fire Base Crew producer Daniel Oyerwot, popularly known as Dan Magic, has scoffed at critics who recently claimed Bobi Wine’s ‘Nalumansi’ song is his worst ever.

Last week, Bobi Wine released a controversial song dubbed Nalumansi after a long lull. However, Nalumansi left a section of music critics’ tongues wagging, with some claiming that the song’s production wasn’t impressive and it was also proof that Bobi Wine has gone off the boil musically.

In a TV interview, Dan Magic revealed that the criticism was directed at him rather than the musician because the reviewers failed to understand the song.

Dan Magic claimed that he is not bothered by armchair critics like Eddy Ssendi and Jenkins Mukasa, among others, saying they have never appreciated anything produced by Firebase Music camp, hence it is no surprise that they have aimed their arena toward them again.

The producer further added that to produce Nalumansi, he combined efforts with some of Uganda’s celebrated producers including Paddyman, Tonny Houls, Kim Xp, and Bobi Wine himself.

He insists the song is top notch and one which discerning music lovers will groove to.

