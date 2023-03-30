What does Bobi Wine’s ‘Nalumansi’ song mean? Ronald Mayinja wonders

By Alfred Byenkya

Former Golden Band production singer Ronald Mayinja has said National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine’s new song Nalumansi doesn’t have any meaning because he is not clear on who Nalumansi is.

Mayinja said the song has a hidden meaning and the public is finding it hard to interpret the lyrics.

“I really don’t know what Mr. Bobi Wine was singing about. I am a good songwriter and singer, but to be honest, I haven’t grasped what he was singing about,” he said in a local television interview on Wednesday, March 29.

Mayinja trashed speculations from people that the song was dedicated to Bobi Wine’s former allies that worked with him under People Power, but later chose to join the government side. Mayinja is a former Bobi Wine ally.

“I don’t want to respond to such allegations because I don’t want to be involved in such debates because they are cheap and uncalled for,” he said.

When the interviewer asked him about the whereabouts of his wife Aisha, he said she is in the United Kingdom with their children because going there was one of their dreams.

“They asked me to help them go and stay in London because they were tired of living with me in Uganda and I had to let them go. The rumours that we separated are false. When the right time comes, we shall meet either in Uganda or where they are now,” Mayinja revealed.

He ended the interview by saying he is preparing to release some of the songs he has been recording in studio with different audio producers.