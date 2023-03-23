Bobi Wine’s Nalumansi divides the ghetto

By Ahmad Muto

After a long sonic drought, singer turned politicians, Bobi Wine hit the studio booth to record a song titled Nalumansi. Released on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, it looked like a success story the first few hours going by the number of streams on YouTube – over 20,000 in three hours.

However, turning to social media platforms where opinions are expressed in words, largely by keyboard warriors, disappointment perhaps explains it best. According to many, the singer-cum-politician has lost a bit of touch with the trade going by the quality of the song – lackluster.

His die-hard fans however, have argued that those bashing the song missed its hidden message by a mile. The message though, none has taken the trouble to explain. Bobi yearning for love is what others have heard.

“Before trashing Nalumansi song, do you know the hidden message in it or, anyway that song is beyond a love song bro, credit to H.E Bobi Wine for the important message,” one opined.

Another added: “Y’all just didn’t understand the song I think. Most of you still want Bobi Wine to sound like he did in By far and other songs. The song is good whereby alina omutwe omunafu agamba teacher teyasomesa topic.”

The song according to a section of his critics is trending because of his name but not because it is anything close to a good song.

Arguably his biggest song since becoming a politician, Kyarenga was hailed as a properly executed product at the time of its release over four years ago, becoming an instant anthem. It has so far garnered 4.3 million views on YouTube.