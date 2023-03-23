Friday, March 24, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Bobi Wine’s Nalumansi divides the ghetto
Latest NewsMusic

Bobi Wine’s Nalumansi divides the ghetto

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

After a long sonic drought, singer turned politicians, Bobi Wine hit the studio booth to record a song titled Nalumansi. Released on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, it looked like a success story the first few hours going by the number of streams on YouTube – over 20,000 in three hours.

However, turning to social media platforms where opinions are expressed in words, largely by keyboard warriors, disappointment perhaps explains it best. According to many, the singer-cum-politician has lost a bit of touch with the trade going by the quality of the song – lackluster.

His die-hard fans however, have argued that those bashing the song missed its hidden message by a mile. The message though, none has taken the trouble to explain. Bobi yearning for love is what others have heard.

“Before trashing Nalumansi song, do you know the hidden message in it or, anyway that song is beyond a love song bro, credit to H.E Bobi Wine for the important message,” one opined.

Another added: “Y’all just didn’t understand the song I think. Most of you still want Bobi Wine to sound like he did in By far and other songs. The song is good whereby alina omutwe omunafu agamba teacher teyasomesa topic.”

The song according to a section of his critics is trending because of his name but not because it is anything close to a good song.

Arguably his biggest song since becoming a politician, Kyarenga was hailed as a properly executed product at the time of its release over four years ago, becoming an instant anthem. It has so far garnered 4.3 million views on YouTube.

You may also like

Bobi Wine dissed over new song“Nalumansi”- You sound like Fresh Daddy

Drug abuse adds nothing on you, Nince Henry cautions fellow artistes

CCFU launches 5th National Heritage awards

Music Review: Cinderella – An–Known & Rickman Manrick

Music Review: Ofaaki – Crysto Panda

Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Born in Africa – Philly Bongole Lutaaya

Music Review: Born in Africa – Eddy Kenzo

Karma Ivien management signs ‘broke’ Nince Henry

Former Miss Uganda Nakakande graduates from Dubai University

Bruno K, Ykee Benda appear to have made up

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.