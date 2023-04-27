Bobi Wine’s film to screen at America’s Independent Film Festival

By Hussein Kiganda

The Independent Film Festival, which began on April 26, and will run until May 3, 2023 in Boston, America, is set to feature the documentary film, Bobi Wine: The Ghetto President.

This compelling film chronicles the life of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, a renowned Ugandan musician who transitioned into a prominent political figure.

Using his music as a tool for activism, he led the opposition against the ruling government led by President Yoweri Museveni, who has held power in Uganda for over 35 years.

The film is scheduled to screen on April 29, 2923, at 02:15 hours in the Brattle Theatre.

According to the festival programme, one of the directors, Moses Bwayo, said Kyagulanyi, will be in attendance.

Now in its twentieth edition, the Independent Film Festival showcases a carefully curated selection of narrative features, documentary features, short films, animated films, and experimental films.

It has gained a reputation for promoting emerging talent and hosting numerous special guests, including director Lulu Wang, director/writer/comedian Bo Burnham, and actor/writer Daveed Diggs.

Is ‘Bobi Wine: The Ghetto President’ just a Festival Film?

Although Bobi Wine: The Ghetto President has been widely spoken of since 2022, it has not received an official theatrical premiere in Uganda. Instead, it has been predominantly screened at various festivals and events in Western countries, causing frustration among Ugandans, particularly Bobi Wine’s supporters, who have been eager to watch it.

It remains a subject of debate whether the film will only run in festivals or it will hit theatre screens in Uganda.