Bobi Wine throws weight behind Navio concert

By Ahmad Muto

Singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine on Thursday, September 1, revealed that he had not mobilised support yet for Daniel Kigozi alias Navio’s 20 years of Navio concert.

Via his Facebook, he described the rapper in superlatives, stating that only those that have worked with him have a good grasp of how gifted he is on the microphone.

“I’ve been so busy that I almost forgot to hype my brother’s show. Anyway, I AM BACK LIKE I NEVER WENT (in Navio’s voice). Humble and intelligent is my definition of this man all the time I have known him,” Bobi wrote.

According to him, it feels like the rapper has been around for over seven decades.

“Only a few of us who have been lucky to work with him more than once will get to know how talented he is. You’re celebrating 20 years, but to me, you sound like you’ve been rapping for 75years . You’re that good. I wish you the best of luck in tomorrow’s concert (today, September 2). We shall be there to show some love,” Bobi added.

The pair built a solid professional relationship that has seen them hit studio “more than once” as he stated; in 2015 they released Bad Man from Kamwokya, a place synonymous with Bobi Wine, tied to his rise from the ghetto to a star singer, and now a politician. They later added Nubian Li and released Number One.

This comes just a week after Firebase singer, Zex Bilangilangi’s Labisa concert that Bobi Wine graced, and performed at, ended in tears, because of low turnout, at least according to critics.

20 years of Navio will be happening at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel, while rapper Gravity Omutujju will also be hosting his Okwepicha concert at the Lugogo Cricket Oval on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Omutujju boosted Navio’s concert with a purchase of tickets worth sh1m.