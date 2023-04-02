Bobi Wine stings Chameleone, Bebe Cool over ‘Gwanga Mujje’

By Ahmad Muto

While appearing on a local television station recently, veteran musician Jose Chameleone recounted how he showed concern when singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine aka Robert Kyagulanyi got thumped by security in Arua in 2018.

Chameleone lamented that he didn’t receive the same energy from the Firebase boss when he needed it during his Gwanga Mujje concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on February 24.

Bebe Cool also castigated Bobi Wine for not showing Chameleone support, arguing that it was the three of them that laid the foundation for today’s music industry, and, therefore, it was only right that he showed up, as much as he (Bebe Cool) wouldn’t want him at his concert.

However, while interfacing with the media on Saturday, April 1, Bobi Wine said he was a no-show at Chameleone’s show because a section of those he does not agree with politically were heavily invested in it.

He also recounted that he was the first to show up at the hospital on the different occasions Bebe and Chameleone were wheelchair-bound.

“I respect Chameleone, he is my brother. I don’t agree with how he sees things, but he has a right. He should be honest though. When he broke his leg, we were not friends, but I was the first at the hospital. Even when Bebe Cool got shot, I was the first at the hospital, but he decided to use it to mock me,” said Bobi Wine.

He also accused Bebe and Chameleone of staying silent yet they are fully aware he has not performed in half a decade now and counting.

“Both are my brothers, but they know I have spent five years without singing, not because I committed a crime. I have not heard any of them raise their voice in protest.”