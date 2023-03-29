Bobi Wine should thank me, says Buchaman

By Alex Balimwikungu

Musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine (Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu) and Buchaman (Mark Bugembe) were close friends and music partners for a long time.

Together they started the Firebase Crew, with Bobi as president and Buchaman as vice-president. Out of the blue, they fell out. Then, almost 12 years ago, Buchaman, among a litany of other excuses, accused Bobi Wine of turning the group into a family business.

Although Bobi Wine never responded immediately, over the years, he subtly accused Buchaman of getting so comfortable with the honorifics like “Vice-President” and not putting effort in his craft. While Bobi Wine moved on to bigger things, Buchaman stalled and almost screeched to a halt.

Buchaman, however, stayed relevant by throwing calculated barbs at Bobi Wine. Several years later, he has extended an olive branch. He says Bobi Wine should find it in his heart to look for him and thank him.

“I know Bobi Wine understands what I did for him. At that time, we had no contract or anything binding us, it was just about a brotherly relationship. I hope one day he will come back and thank me,” Buchaman, who now identifies as the Ghetto President, said in an interview.

Ironically in a recent interview, Buchaman admitted that he and Bobi Wine had not talked for so many years, but there was no bad blood or ill-feelings towards each other.

He insisted that there was really nothing to talk about through out the years. He, however, insisted that Bobi was responsible for their split.

“Bobi Wine forgot the reasons why we started Firebase Entertainment Crew. He turned it into his business and many of us felt disappointed. He betrayed us when the group started bringing in money,” Buchaman partly explained.

Buchaman gained a lot of prominence from organisations for advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities, he often sang about his disability and general discrimination from the public.

For many years, Buchaman was Bobi Wine’s designated vice-president. Under the crew, he released songs such as; Banakampala, Lwaki Temumatila and Mwagalaki.



As the Ghetto President’s second in command, Buchaman fought all his president’s musical and at times physical wars against the likes of musicians Bebe Cool and Chameleone.

However, in 2011, Buchaman shocked Ugandans by revealing that he was leaving Fire Base Crew; he cited exploitation by Bobi Wine.

He even recorded a song titled Kyagulasada, attacking his former boss on top of his controversial move to appear alongside Bebe Cool at the Battle of Champions concert.

Will he get the long overdue hug? We can only speculate.