Monday, April 3, 2023
Bobi Wine scoffs at 'Nalumansi' critics
Top News

Bobi Wine scoffs at ‘Nalumansi’ critics

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Singer-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has scoffed at his critics following the release of his latest effort, Nalumansi, that dropped after a long sonic drought.

According to him, some songs need a certain of intellectual proficiency to be able to appreciate and when one fails, it is never the problem of the artiste. He quipped that nobody has ever been arrested for being deficient in that area.

“Some of our songs are at a very high level that when one fails to understand, it is not our problem. No one has ever been arrested because they are not smart. Sympathise with them if they don’t pick it fast,” Bobi said.

He also argued that most of those criticising his songs are his fans in denial consumed by negativity, masquerading as critics, and unlike the producer of the song, Dan Magic, he is past the age of getting triggered by people’s opinion.

“You have ever seen a person release a song and in under four hours, analysts have already analysed it. That means they are fans, but with a negative perspective. I am older than Dan Magic, he is in that age when I would get really angry. He got very angry one time when one analyst said he is a bad producer so I should go talk to Tonny Haulz or Paddyman,” added Bobi Wine.

Nalumansi, released on Wednesday, March 22, received quite a warm reception, going by the numbers it garnered on media streaming site YouTube three hours after it premiered – over 20,000 views.

However, on social media, it was largely trashed as a lacklustre piece of art coming from an artiste once synonymous with hits.

Like he has argued, some of his fans also stated that the song carried a hidden meaning that many failed to decipher.

