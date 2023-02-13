Bobi Wine saved me from being a ‘world reject’, Barbie gushes

By Alfred Byenkya

The wife of National Unity Platform president and Firebase singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) has said she celebrates her husband every day because her marriage to him saved her from being a world reject.

Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi made the remark in her birthday message to Kyagulanyi who made 41 years on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

“I celebrate the day you were born. I am thankful to the Almighty God for the time we have spent together and I am excited for old age with you. You were born to save me from being a world reject. Your love has shaped me into an admirable woman and many call me their role model. I love you, Taata. I am yet to learn how to show you that I love you. Until then, I can only keep saying that I love you and that is the only purpose I have left for me on earth. Happy birthday babe. #BobiWineAt4,” she said in a social media post.

In his message, Bobi said being alive is the greatest gift God has given him this year.

Bobi Wine

“Looking back at my life so far, I can only put my forehead to the ground and say THANK YOU LORD for the greatest gift, LIFE,” he wrote on his social media platforms.

Bobi said as a young boy, he never imagined going half the distance but reaching this age teaches him that God keeps people alive for a purpose bigger than just existing and then exiting.

“So many friends made and so many lost, so many tears and so many smiles too. I have had the joy of loving and being loved back, the pain of trusting and being betrayed, but most importantly I have made peace with the almighty God,” he explained.

Bobi asked his fans and supporters to be inspired that everything in this world is possible.

“I hope my own life will inspire other people, especially the ghetto youth to never allow anyone decide for them what they can achieve or become and what they cannot. My dream is to see a free Uganda in my life time…”

Bobi thanked his fans and supporters for the heart-warming messages that were posted in his honour on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms.