Bobi Wine responds to Bebe Cool MDD troll

By Ahmad Muto

Singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine has responded to singer Bebe Cool’s statement that studying music, dance and drama (MDD) at university is a waste.

Bebe had said he pursued physics, chemistry and mathematics at A’level and does not see the relevance of MDD.

He went ahead to state that it is a course he wouldn’t advise anyone to pursue.

Bebe added that if any of children chose MDD, he would consider putting up a fish stall.

Bobi Wine graduated with a diploma in music, dance and drama from Makerere University in the early 2000s.

A section of those that studied and those that practice it went up in arms over Bebe’s remarks.

Comedian Teacher Mpamire staked sh2m, challenging Bebe Cool to produce his Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) to show his score, if he did complete A’level.

He also noted that it is because of the course Bebe Cool despises that he (Mpamire) has managed to make the world laugh.

“I’ve made the world happy because I am a product of Makerere University School of Performing Arts and Film in Uganda Kampala. I love Music, Dance and Drama (MDD) more than PCM (physics, chemistry and mathematics),” Mpamire said.

Bobi Wine picked the cue to respond to Bebe Cool trolling him for practising the same thing he despises.

“Practicing music, dance and drama makes you smart, but studying to become a professional in music, dance and drama makes you dumb. Obukadde magezi nga tosanze baby cool,” he wrote.

