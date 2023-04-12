Bobi Wine fails to reconcile Mickie Wine, estranged wife



By Alex Balimwikungu



On October 2, 2021, singer Mikie Wine aka Michael Mukwaya, then 31, was introduced by long-time girlfriend Shazney Khan to her family.

Many who attended the low-key introduction, including Mickie’s brother, musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine, were of the view that Mickie Wine was the lucky one, owing to his wife’s gorgeousness and loyalty.

On his Facebook timeline, an excited Mickie Wine wrote a note to his wife: “I told you I will MBAGA you, and yes, I meant it. My words can’t only express how I feel for you. The talking ended a long time ago, we’re doing the walk now. It’s action-packed.”

As it turns out, their action-packed movie will not have a part two. Latest news on the grapevine is that Shazney packed her belongings and left the singer early this year over claims of Mickie Wine’s infidelity.



A forlorn and repentant Mickie Wine, we hear, has implored whoever cares to listen to talk his wife into coming back to no avail.

Shazney is resolute in her resolve and even turned away big brother Bobi Wine.



The final kick in the teeth for Mickie Wine was early this week when she unveiled a new man.



Sources close to the couple reveal that Mikie Wine and Shazney’s marriage hit a dead end over infidelity claims. It is claimed that an extra-marital affair on his part, which led to a child, caused the rift.

Bobi Wine (centre)

Shazney is the mother of Mickie’s older son, Dylan Ssentamu Mukwaya and the newly-born son from Mickie Wine’s ex, Pauline Kemigisha, made her snap.

In December 2022, Shazney took to Instagram and cautioned women against falling in love with Ugandan musicians.



She later deleted her loved-up photos with Mickie Wine on all social media platforms.

However, on Easter Monday, through her Instagram stories, Shazney made her romance with her mysterious lover social media official. She shared videos with her newfound love on his birthday and pleaded with Allah to strengthen their bond each and every day.