Bobi Wine does not make decisions for me – Mikie Wine

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Singer Mikie Wine has refuted claims that he refused to join the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) because his brother, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, a musician as well as former presidential candidate, is not a part of it and his nemesis, Bebe Cool is in the executive.

“Bobi Wine does not think for me. I speak for myself. Bobi Wine does not decide for me, I decide for myself because he is also just an artiste like me. He is my competitor as well in the music industry,” Mikie said.

According to Mikie, no one asked him to join the federation and he supposes none of his other singing family members, including Daxx Vibes, Eddy Yawe, Banjo Man and Irene Kayemba, received invitations.

“I can’t go where I haven’t been invited. I no longer invite myself,” Mikie said.

He made the remarks while appearing on a local TV station.

Recall days ago, Bobi Wine scoffed at the artistes in the federation, saying it is money from the Government they are after yet they can actually work and earn from their talent.

Then Eddy Kenzo, the federation president, maintaining that he is a politician bashing the federation for political capital.  

