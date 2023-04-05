Bobi Wine does not belong to UMA- Cindy

Wednesday, April 5, 2023
By Jeff Andrew Lule

Cinderella Sanyu, the president of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA), has responded to musician and politician Robert Kyagulanyu, over the association’s reluctance to support him by stating that the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) is not a member.

In a recent interview, Bobi Wine said that although he helped form the association, it has never come forward to defend his rights.

Cindy Baby, as commonly known in the entertainment industry, pointed out that Bobi Wine is neither a member of the association nor has he ever requested any assistance from it.

“Nonetheless, we are willing to stand up for Bobi Wine if he demonstrates that he really needs us. But he hasn’t reached out to us,” she said.

Bobi Wine is not a member of Uganda Musicians Association. ( File Photo)

She emphasized that UMA only advocates for its members and that they cannot cling to someone if they have not expressed any interest in them.

“Anyone who needs our help must really come and ask for it, because being an association, we work with our members. We can’t just fight for any musician,” she added.

Cindy emphasized that many people established the association then left, therefore founding it does not automatically make one a member.

“We had a lot of members who were even presidents of the association but when they are no longer members and do not even want to associate with it. So, just because you started something doesn’t mean you are in it,” she explained.

She pointed out that despite being in a better position to represent the artists, Bobi Wine has never exhibited an interest in UMA during the years since he entered politics.

“Therefore, if he needs aid from UMAs, I want him to reassure him that he will get it, but he must come to us and say so. If he desires our assistance, we may fight beside him, speak for him, and converse with him,” he added.


