Bobi Wine documentary scoops two awards

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Singer turned politician, Bobi Wine’s documentary titled Bobi Wine: The people’s president has scooped two awards at the Millenium Documentary Film Festival that ran from March 30 to April 6, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. It won the Audience Prize and the Bronze Goal for Best Film on Human Rights.

National Geographic shared the news on their online congratulating the directors, filmmaker Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp. “Congratulations to Bobi Wine: The People’s President. Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp’s riveting documentary took home two International Competition awards from @MilleniumFest: The Audience Prize and the Bronze Goal for Best Film on Human Rights!” the wrote.

The Millenium Documentary Film Festival is an international documentary festival that first took place in 2006, with the aim of showing films on themes of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Recall the same documentary won the Audience award: Best documentary feature at the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) in 2022.  

