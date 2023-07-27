Bobi Wine documentary premieres in US

By Alfred Byenkya

Singer-turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine is in Los Angeles, US with his family for the premiere of his documentary titled Bobi Wine: The People’s President.

“My family and I had the honour and pleasure of attending the premiere of our documentary in Los Angeles alongside a packed audience of freedom lovers from around the world,” he stated in a social media post.

Bobi was accompanied by his wife and four children.

The documentary film will premiere in New York Central Park this weekend.

It scooped two awards at the Millennium Documentary Film Festival that ran from March 30 to April 6, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium.

It also won the Audience Prize and the Bronze Goal for Best Film on Human Rights.

Synopsis

Bobi Wine: The People’s President follows Ugandan opposition leader, activist and musical star Bobi Wine. He used his music to fight the regime led by Yoweri Museveni, who led the country for 35 years.