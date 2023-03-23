Bobi Wine dissed over new song“Nalumansi”- You sound like Fresh Daddy

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer turned politician, Bobi Wine released a new song titled “Nalumansi” on Wednesday.

For his legion of supporters, whatever Bobi Wine touches, turns to gold. However, a certain radio presenter at a city station savaged the song and opened a can of online worms.

Radio presenter Flora, who works at Galaxy FM said on air. “Bobi spent all this while to give us a song like this? He told us he was cooking only to serve us burnt food. Maybe we should solicit money and take him to better producers, the likes of Dimario and Nessim”

Not deterred by the snide attacks, she continued, “If Bobi Wine keeps singing songs like Nalumansi, he will become a Fresh Daddy Pro Max and if he can’t make good music alone, let him give Nubian Li a call,”

On-air Presenter blasted Bobi Wine’s latest effort. File Photo

Since turning to active politics, Bobi Wine has been greatly missed in the music fraternity. Many were happy that he is singing again.

For the critics, the song produced by Sir. Dan Magic lacks in terms of lyrical content. They encourage Bobi to upgrade his music to resonate with present times since the music landscape has evolved.

Bobi Wine’s die-hard fans, however, are pleased that at least he is back to music and they hope he can now consistently release more songs.