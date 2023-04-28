Bobi Wine absolves self with ‘Labisa’

By Ahmad Muto

In a space of one month, singer Bobi Wine has released two songs. Two songs after a long time. The first one, Nalumansi, released in March, was a solo project that received the kind of criticism like Eddy Kenzo’s Born in Africa rendition.

The focus on Bobi Wine’s lackluster lyrical content and alleged fading singing prowess in Nalumansi only got obscured by a presser that saw him drag Bebe Cool and Chameleone, skillfully shifting the conversation.

Now Bobi has a new song, but not a solo project. Nubian Lee, Feffe Bussi, Zex Bilangilangi and Sizza Man were onboarded, perhaps for just in case the tree fell again, the damage is shared. However, it is safe to say this time Bobi Wine delivered, going by the reactions online.

Labisa, a song where they go on about exposing fake people and everything else related to fake, the composition, lyrical content, and arrangement laid on a track synonymous with 2010s Sizza Man, is terrific. Bobi Wine received his flowers. And once again, his name and talent received mentions in common sentences. Nalumansi wasn’t mentioned even once. Forgotten perhaps.

Feffe Bussi was second in terms of fan appreciation for his contribution, followed by Sizza Man. Nubian Li and Zex Bilangilangi received the least flowers.

The visuals of the over four-minute song uploaded on Thursday, April 27, 2023 on media streaming site YouTube got close to 130,000 views in the first 24 hours.

Recall despite the criticism Nalumansi received, it had 20,000 views in three hours, meaning on average, it should have hit 160,000 views in 24 hours, putting it ahead of Labisa. However, were those views the cause or effect of the criticism?