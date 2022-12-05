Bob McGrath of ‘Sesame Street’ dies at 90

By Kampala Sun Writer

Bob McGrath, the smooth-voiced tenor, actor and children’s book author best known for his nearly 50-year run on “Sesame Street,” where he was a founding cast member, died at his home in New Jersey on Dec. 4. He was 90 years old.

McGrath died of complications after a stroke, his daughter Cathlin McGrath confirmed on Sunday. “He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family,” she said

The Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization that produces “Sesame Street,” remembered Mr. McGrath as “a beloved member of the Sesame Street family,” writing in a statement on Sunday: “A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world, whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts.”

Mr. McGrath joined the inaugural cast of “Sesame Street” in 1969 as Bob Johnson, the affable neighborhood music teacher, alongside three other human characters who sang, lived, worked and learned alongside their fluffy, fuzzy — and occasionally grouchy — Muppet counterparts.