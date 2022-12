By Kampala Sun Writer

Jamaican-American reggae artist Joseph Mersa Marley has passed away. He was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the US.

The rising star, 31, was found unresponsive in a car in the US on Tuesday. The cause of death has not readily been announced, but he has in the past battled asthma.

He is the grandson of musician iconic reggae musician Bob Marley who led the reggae movement before he suddenly died in 1981. He is the son of musician Stephen Marley.