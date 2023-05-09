Bloggers to elect Olaxess’ successor soon, reveals Ashburg Kato

Tuesday, May 9, 2023
By Hussein Kiganda

The Uganda Bloggers Association (UBA) is preparing to hold presidential elections following the tragic death of its president, Isma Olaxess (Ibrahim Tusuubira), who was shot and killed on May 6, 2023.

In August 2021, Olaxess was voted as president of UBA, while Ashburg Kato became the vice-president.

After Olaxess’s untimely passing, Kato assumed the role of interim president. 

“Very soon, we plan to hold elections within the association to democratically elect a new president,” he said.

Kato also expressed his appreciation for the Government’s support in providing equipment for UBA to continue operating and organising its activities, including the upcoming election.

“We are grateful to the Government for providing us with computers and other necessary gadgets, which will be helpful in organising the election,” he said.

