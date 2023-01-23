Monday, January 23, 2023
Bloggers reduced to vixens at Chameleon press conference

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Nicholas Oneal

With Jose Chamleone’s Gwanga Mujje concert around the corner, the veteran artiste is pulling no stops to ensure he re-writes history at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. On Monday, the Club-beer sponsored singer held a press conference at Fenon Records in Industrial Area.

Accompanied by his Mayanja brothers, Pallaso, Weasel and Humphrey Mayanja, Chameleon arrived in style for his press conference with boda boda riders. There was certainly no bad blood between Chameleon and boda boda cyclists following a recent video that showed him flogging one of them.

Musician Jose Chameleone with his brothers Weasel and Pallaso at a press conference ahead of his Gwanga Mujje Concert at a Press Conference at Fenon offices on 23rd Jan 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Bloggers and entertainment journalists turned into fans for the legend as many started praising and dancing for the musician on his arrival.

Isma olaxess and Wisdom Kaye where seen dancing, almost polishing the artist’s shoes on his arrival for the presser.

Blogger Isma Olaxxes (red necktie) confers with Chameleone on Monday. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Sponsored by Club Music and Bukedde Tv and paper, Chameleon’s Gwanga Mujje will be this year’s second concert at the cricket Oval after Spice Diana who opened up the year early this January.

Musician Jose Chameleone with his brothers Weasel and Pallaso arrive at a press conference ahead of his GwangaMujje Concert at a Press Conference at Fenon offices on 23rd Jan 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

