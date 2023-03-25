Blogger Ritah Kaggwa secures scholarship for Bruno K’s love child

By Alfred Byenkya

UK based Ugandan Blogger Ritah Kaggwa has said that she has secured scholarship for Vanessa’s son Seith Kiggundu

She recently asked her online followers to help her get Vanessa’s contacts because she wanted to connect her to people who will help her since she is also a cancer patient

On Saturday 25th, March, 2023, she revealed that she had secured a full scholarship for Seith Kiggundu, who will be making three years in August this year

“Dear followers and fans, I have had a lengthy talk to Vanessa. Yes it’s true that she battling cancer and she needs personal items and money for up keep. The Ritah Kaggwa Brand has sorted out his son’s school fees up to University,” she said

Bruno K’s alleged ove child with Vanessa has hogged social media limelight . File Photo

She also said that there’s a Doctor called Samantha who has also accepted to fund the medical bills of Vanessa and her son on a long-term deal

“ In 2 minutes of using my snapchat handle,I managed to raise sh. 2.1m from the different Ugandan women in the diaspora and the money will be sent to Vanessa on Monday,27th,March,2023,”

They also agreed to contribute $ 500 per month for her upkeep, bills and her well being

Vanessa made news recently after confessing that she had a child with reggae singer Bruno K but blamed the artiste for not taking care of his son and herself

She said that she met him on instragam and later met and she became pregnant and revealed that she met Bruno K six months after the man who was dating her left Uganda and went abroad

The two have agreed to do a DNA test to find out if the child is for Bruno K