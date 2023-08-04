Friday, August 4, 2023
Blogger Ntambi withdraws assault case against Gravity Omutujju

By Alfred Byenkya

Social media blogger Frank Ntambi has withdrawn the assault case he had filed against singer Gravity Omutujju (Gereson Wabuyi) at Old Kira Road Police Station.

He had reported a case of assault and threatening violence against Gravity, who is alleged to have punched him while at the Radio Simba offices recently.

In an interview with Bukedde TV2, Ntambi said he withdrew the case because he was the one in the wrong.

“It’s true I made some negative comments about Gravity and his family. Despite having facts about the stories I said about him, I have decided to withdraw the case for the good of our friendship,” he said.

Ntambi also apologised to Gravity and his family and promised not to talk about Gravity’s family on social media.

