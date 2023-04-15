Saturday, April 15, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Blankets and Wine returns with house music stage, Cassper Nyovest
Top News

Blankets and Wine returns with house music stage, Cassper Nyovest

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The first edition of Blankets and Wine this year will feature a new house music stage – The Sound Lab. The new feature will be catering for afro house, deep house, Amapiano, and kwaito music lovers at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala on April 30.

Performing for the second time in Uganda, acclaimed South African star Cassper Nyovest will be the headline act and is set to perform alongside Swangz Avenue’s Azawi, Sol Generation’s Bensoul, Rwanda’s soul singer Mike Kaihura, and Joshua Baraka and more for the perfect afro house music experience.

The quarterly event has become a staple event in Uganda’s entertainment scene, garnering huge crowds and delivering top-notch experiences.

“We are working closely with the organisers to deliver yet another memorable experience at this edition of Blankets and Wine to all showgoers. This edition is to once again join our consumers within and outside Uganda in celebration of the diverse African music genres that each of the performing artistes will bring into play at the event,” said Solomon Moloa, one of the sponsors from Tusker Premium Cider, at the Blankets and Wine press conference on April 14.

In attendance were the media personalities like Deedan, musician Azawi, invited guests, and other partners of the event.

Tickets to the event are currently on sale in different outlets and platforms.

You may also like

📸 SCENE: Minister Lugoloobi detained at Kira, public turned away

Kayz apologises to Bruno K over leaking child paternity details

Comedians Salvado, Madrat & Chiko trashed as tourism ambassadors  

Marry your mother, Nigerian singer Peter Okoye tells mama’s boy Achraf Hakimi

How Kabaka got Pallaso to perform at his birthday

Saga withdraws skit claim, confirms engagement to Nini

Mummy’s boy footballer Hakimi’s divorce triggers Ugandans on Twitter

Iron sheet scandal: Minister Amos Lugoloobi arrested

Kayz wary of Kitalya prison return after Bruno K DNA reveal howler 

Netflix execs thought ‘The Girl in the Yellow Jumper’ was not Ugandan...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.