Blankets and Wine returns with house music stage, Cassper Nyovest

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The first edition of Blankets and Wine this year will feature a new house music stage – The Sound Lab. The new feature will be catering for afro house, deep house, Amapiano, and kwaito music lovers at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala on April 30.

Performing for the second time in Uganda, acclaimed South African star Cassper Nyovest will be the headline act and is set to perform alongside Swangz Avenue’s Azawi, Sol Generation’s Bensoul, Rwanda’s soul singer Mike Kaihura, and Joshua Baraka and more for the perfect afro house music experience.

The quarterly event has become a staple event in Uganda’s entertainment scene, garnering huge crowds and delivering top-notch experiences.

“We are working closely with the organisers to deliver yet another memorable experience at this edition of Blankets and Wine to all showgoers. This edition is to once again join our consumers within and outside Uganda in celebration of the diverse African music genres that each of the performing artistes will bring into play at the event,” said Solomon Moloa, one of the sponsors from Tusker Premium Cider, at the Blankets and Wine press conference on April 14.

In attendance were the media personalities like Deedan, musician Azawi, invited guests, and other partners of the event.

Tickets to the event are currently on sale in different outlets and platforms.