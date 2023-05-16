Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Bizonto, Dr. T Amale re-unite

by Editorial Team
By Ignatius Kamya

They had an acrimonious fall out in 2020 had have not been seeing eye-to-eye. However, three years after their fall out, the comedy outfit the Bizonto and Toby Kafeero a.k.a Dr. T. Amale, have buried the hatchet and vowed to work together again

Bizonto’s Julius Sserwanja and Toby Kafeero not only shared pleasantries but were also engrossed in talks on how to take their latest project together. The two comedians, alongside others have championed the Unajua Kiswahili campaign aimed at encouraging people to learn Swahili language.

During a press conference Doctor. T Amale unveiled this campaign saying its going to be in form of a run within the city center. 

Comedians during the press conference held on Monday. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Kafeero said more often people in Uganda associate Swahili language to armed men and talking only negativity about it discouraging many from going in for Swahili classes.

He added that since its more of a unifying language with in the East African region would be good that people in all the East African countries get to learn it as it would ease everything from trade, policy implementations, entertainment and many others.

He gave an example of Mariach who is very much talented but his comedy can’t cross the boundaries of Uganda simply because he mostly uses Luganda yet other countries don’t understand it.

Julius Sserwanja a.k.a Ssabazonto said during this campaign Unajua Kiswahili translates to ” do you know Kiswahili” is going to have a marathon which will take place on July 30 at the Kololo Independent Grounds.

Other comedians who attended the press conference were Teacher Mpamire and Kalela.

Vision Group and the Ministry of East African Community Affairs are the the sponsors of the event.

