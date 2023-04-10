Bishop excludes son from sharing church collection

By Jackie Nambogga

The Busoga Diocese bishop, the Rt. Rev. Dr Paul Samson Naimanhye, has excluded his son from sharing money, which was collected to cater for instrumentalists at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja city.

Despite being part of the instrumentalists, Naimanhye said Festus Joel Mudumba would not have a share by virtue of being a son of the bishop.

During Easter Sunday prayers, Naimanhye informed the congregation in both the first and second services that their instrumentalists were doing voluntary work without being paid a salary.

It is said most of the instrumentalists are jobless.

He, therefore, mobilised the Christians and urged them to contribute towards their wellbeing.

“We have Christians in our midst who are struggling with rent and others have not afforded a kilogramme of meat this Easter, but I request those who have to join me in raising some money for our instruments players,” he said.

Naimanhye who contributed sh500,000 towards his initiative said he excluded his son to avoid claims that he was doing so in favour of Mudumba.

“I don’t want to say that I am championing this in favour of my son. He won’t take a penny, but let’s stand with the rest of the players,” he added.

Mudumba, who plays the keyboard, kept smiling as his father explained why he had been excluded from sharing the sh1.1m that was realised.

Present was the former lands minister, who is also Uganda Tourism Board chairperson, Daudi Migereko, and Jinja Resident District Commissioner Richard Gulume, among other officials.