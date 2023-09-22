Big Trill asks Sheebah, Cindy to do collabo

By Hussein Kiganda

Rapper Rowland Raymond Kaiza, widely recognised as Big Trill and famed for his hit track Parte After Parte, has offered a piece of advice to female singing sensations Cinderella Sanyu (Cindy) and Sheebah Karungi.

This follows the two women having a well-attended musical battle at Kololo Independence Grounds on September 15, 2023.

His counsel revolves around them setting aside their egos and stepping into the recording studios to create a collaboration that could be cherished by Ugandans for years to come.

Expressing his viewpoint through his social media channels, Big Trill asserted that within a few short months, the heated rivalry between Cindy and Sheebah would fade into obscurity, becoming a mere footnote in the town’s gossip.

However, a collaborative song between these two singers, in his opinion, had the potential to leave an indelible mark on the industry, offering a lasting and transformative impact. He urged them to refocus on what truly matters.

“With in a couple of months, no one will remember or care about the Cindy and Sheebah battle. But if they did a song together, that would last forever and change the landscape of the industry. Let’s get back to what’s important,” Big Trill wrote.

A potential collaboration between these two nemeses could deal a significant blow to the ongoing beef between them, marking a historic moment in Ugandan music history.

Unlike previous rivalries such as Bebe Cool vs. Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool vs. Goodlyf, which only seemed to fuel their competitive spirit, a Sheebah and Cindy collaboration could bring about a fresh dynamic. In contrast, both sides of the feud have continued to release diss tracks targeting one another.

Despite this encouraging suggestion, the prospect of a collaboration between Sheebah and Cindy appears distant. Their avoidance of each other at the funeral of singer/actress Evelyn Nakabira, also known as Evelyn Love, underscores the existing tension between them.