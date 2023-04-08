Big Tril rates the ‘big three’ on talent, business and showbiz

By Ahmad Muto

Rapper Bigtril has weighed in on the ‘big three’ conversation that singer turned politician Bobi Wine sparked off days ago and has since taken many forms and attracted all sorts of opinions. According to the Parte after parte hitmaker, he suggested each of the three – Bebe Cool, Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine has an exclusive area of strength – talent, business and showbiz.

Jose Chameleone he stated is the most talented musically while Bobi Wine has the best business acumen. Bebe Cool is according to him the one who mastered how to manipulate the levers of show business.

“Musical talent: Chameleone is miles ahead. Financial acumen: Bobi Wine is miles ahead. Showbiz & Showmanship: Bebe Cool is miles ahead. My personal opinion,” he said.

He was responding to rapper GNL, who posed a question on who of the 3 is better musically.

This comes a day after singer Ykee Benda lauded Bobi Wine for speaking like a father of a music generation during a recent interview. Benda maintained that the big three had their time and the new generation should start receiving their flowers.