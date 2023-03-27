Monday, March 27, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Big Eye urges Muslim artistes to fast
Top News

Big Eye urges Muslim artistes to fast

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema 

Singer Big Eye Star Boss has advised his fellow Muslim artistes not to flee from fasting.

“Muslims, stop pretending that you have ulcers. It’s time to give our Allah respect and go back to Him because we, musicians, sin a lot. We all know musicians are not allowed to sing during Ramadhan; it’s time to go back to Allah and we pray for what we want from Him,“ said the musician, real name Ibrahim Mayanja.

Big Eye made the remarks during an interview in Makindye, Kampala on March 23. 

In 2019, singer Bebe Cool (Moses Ssali) said he couldn’t fast because he had ulcers.

Big Eye also asked Spice Diana aka Hajarah Namukwaya to fast.

“My sister, Spice Diana, please fast and change the dress code since it’s the month of Ramadhan.”

Muslims started fasting on March 23 and the period will last a month.

You may also like

Prince Nakibinge hosts US Ambassador to iftar dinner

Loukman Ali ditches casual wear, dons suit at iKon Awards

Bebe, Kenzo, Azawi to perform at Muhoozi Rwanda border opening thanksgiving

Elon Musk puts Twitter’s value at just $20 billion

Police investigate break-in at city church

Veteran musician Shanks Vivid makes 50 years

Ray G, Ziza Bafana release collabo

Police issue guidelines as Muslims start Ramadhan

Ramsey Nouah tips Ugandans on acting

‘Jaynne Kasumbrrrr’ feigns American accent at Nnaabagereka book launch

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.