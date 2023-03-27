Big Eye urges Muslim artistes to fast

By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Big Eye Star Boss has advised his fellow Muslim artistes not to flee from fasting.

“Muslims, stop pretending that you have ulcers. It’s time to give our Allah respect and go back to Him because we, musicians, sin a lot. We all know musicians are not allowed to sing during Ramadhan; it’s time to go back to Allah and we pray for what we want from Him,“ said the musician, real name Ibrahim Mayanja.

Big Eye made the remarks during an interview in Makindye, Kampala on March 23.

In 2019, singer Bebe Cool (Moses Ssali) said he couldn’t fast because he had ulcers.

Big Eye also asked Spice Diana aka Hajarah Namukwaya to fast.

“My sister, Spice Diana, please fast and change the dress code since it’s the month of Ramadhan.”

Muslims started fasting on March 23 and the period will last a month.