Big Eye stings Kenzo again

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Big Eye, his earlier post accusing Grammy nominee Eddy Kenzo of not sharing international contacts has earned him applause from industry stakeholders that have been afraid to say it.

This was while appearing on YouTube with Ibrahim Mukasa on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 where he argued that Uganda by now would be having several international awards but Kenzo’s selfishness has partly contributed to the award drought.

“If the artistes I mentioned had the contacts Kenzo has, we would have numerous international awards. It is almost nine years since we got a BET award, since then we have not received even a nomination. I have 90% of the industry thanking me for the post,” he said.

The Husband material singer also claimed that he has on numerous occasions asked for the contacts from Kenzo but each time they have fallen out.

“He has refused to share, not that we don’t ask. But the moment you try, he becomes distant. That is why I called it selfish. There are many Ugandans making good content. It is not just him.”

Kenzo has been mocked for not opening doors for others. File Photo

Big Eye also argued that he personally has better songs that Kenzo and Matt B’s Gimme Love that earned them the Best Global Music Performance nomination at the 65th Grammys, maybe if he shared contacts, another Ugandan would have won.

In future, he said he will reveal the particular contacts Kenzo denied him.

On Monday, February 6, 2023, just hours after the Grammys, Big Eye posted his frustration: “BITTER TRUTH. Its unfortunate that my neighbor didn’t succeed at Grammy Awards but myself what i think is, you never know if it was Big Eye, Azawi, Daddy Andre, Apass, Fik Fameica, Spice Diana, Sheebah, Lydia Jazmine, Rema etc..May be so many international awards would have been in Uganda. But the Nigga kept all international contacts & Connections for himself for like 9years now. So some people don’t deserve to use the motto of “FOR GOD AND MY COUNTRY” coz inside their hearts there is “FOR GOD AND MY SELF”. Hope am not wrong to term it as being selfish. I have said this on 06.02.2023.”

The award for Best Global Music Performance was won by South Africa’s Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode for their song Bayethe.

