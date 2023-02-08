Big Brother Titans: Yemi, Khosi, Blue Aiva openly display impulse for infidelity

By Ahmad Muto

The Big Brother Titans show is demystifying a number social norms, being the social experiment it is. Acts that were out of reach in Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi have become entrenched in this maiden edition of the show.

For starters, Blue Aiva has displayed an impulse for polyandry and she is not shy about it. In the house, she has three men, cozying up with them in shifts and there seem to be no tension at all, atleast going by what is shown on screen – Yemi, Marvin and Blaqboi take turns to entertain the South African.

Yemi, the Nigerian on the other hand has Blue Aiva herself and Khosi. However, the tension these two display in the house can generate electricity that can light up the whole of Africa for a decade. Remember just days after Blue Aiva got introduced as a new entrant on the show, Khosi felt insecure and confronted her over Yemi, even threatening violence – a recipe for disqualification.

Meanwhile, Khosi, the South African model also has two love interests in the house – Yemi and Miracle. She is also not shy of displaying her affection for both. And in what is likely to turn out the highlight of the season, during a truth or dare session, she kissed her other man, Miracle infront of Yemi who couldn’t help but sip a drink as he watched in embarrassment, maybe not, shock. Maybe not, it looked like a bag of emotions. Also note that Yemi is a constant in all the three relationships that besides exchanging saliva is going to see the organisers spending a lot on latex, or else STIs are lurking around Biggie’s house.

On social media, this open act of polyandry and polygamy has tongues wagging. Blue Aiva and Khosi having a good time with three and two men respectively that are all at peace has given grist to the unpopular argument that women can control their house unlike men, who going by Yemi’s shenanigans cannot control his two women – Blue Aiva and Khosi.