Big Brother Titans: Yemi bags head of house, saves Blue & abandons Khosi

By Ahmad Muto

Big Brother Titans housemate Yemi earned himself a week of comfort ahead following the success of his pair with Nelisa (Yelisa) in the Head of House (HoH) game on Monday, February 20, 2023 after beating their closest competitors, Kanaga and Blue Aiva (Kaniva).

Yemi and Nelisa are having a comfortable week given that the HoH title comes with immunity from nomination and veto power to save, plus access to the exclusive Big Brother Lounge.

Meanwhile, the following were in the diary room to make individual nominations for possible eviction:

Kanaga and Blue (Kaniva) nominated Juvone and Khosicle; Blaqboi and Ipeleng (Blaqleng) nominated Royals and Khosicle; Juicy Jay and Olivia (Juiovla) nominated Thabana and Royals; Khosi and Miracle (Khosicle) nominated Royals and Juvone; Justin and Yvonne (Juvone) nominated Royals and Kaniva; Ebubu and Tsatsii (Royals) nominated Juiovla and Juvone; Nana and Thabang (Thabana) nominated Khosicle and Kaniva; Yemi and Nelisa (Yelisa) nominated Royals and Thabana.



Then the final list made up of the pairs with the most nominations that has been put up for possible eviction has Ebubu and Tsatsii (Royals), Justin and Yvonne (Juvone), Khosi and Miracle (Khosicle), Blaqboi and Ipeleng (Blaqleng), Thabang and Nana (Thabana). This was after the Yelisa pair used their veto power to save the Kaniva pair (Kanaga and Blue Aiva), and replaced them with Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng).

Yemi saving Blue should be a plot to spite Khosi, who has been toying with his feelings after her secret conversations got revealed by the show co-host, Ebuka to all other housemates during the Sunday night eviction show.

However, it has been revealed that this week will be for fake eviction, so no housemate will exit the house, come Sunday, February 26, 2023.