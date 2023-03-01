Big Brother Titans: What makes the housemates tick?

By Kalungi Kabuye

There were no evictions last Sunday in the Big Brother Titans show, although some of the housemates looked they were getting heart attacks.

We’re halfway through the show, and reality seems to have sunk in that the end is actually nigh. No more getting comfy on the shoulders of willing partners. They dey like they no dey.

But the real drama came on Monday, when nominations were done. After winning the Head of House challenge, the Royals (Tsatsii and Ebubu) thought they were home and dry. But then it turned out that Tsatsii had discussed nominations with someone else, and the punishment was that the Royals, too, are up for eviction. That brought a lot of tears, and it meant that only Blaqleng (Ipeleng and Blaqboi) are not facing eviction.

But after five weeks, we have also got a pretty good picture of what makes the housemates tick, and what kind of people they are. Here is my breakdown, with the pairs that are left in the house:

Nellisa (SA) and Yemi Cregx – Yelisa

Nellisa is the cheeky girl that you first ignore, but then she slowly creeps under your skin and demands your attention. She is also no pushover, and has probably surprised the other housemates just how strong a personality she is. She has an off-and-then on-again ‘ship’ with Thabang; but she makes it seem like it’s all cheery fun, nothing to take seriously.

Her partner Yemi is determined to be the alpha male in the house, and wants to play the girls. But they might end up playing him, for all his efforts. He appears to have a ‘ship’ with Khosi, but then can’t seem to resist Blue Aiva. Meanwhile, he doesn’t like it when Khosi gets too comfy with Thabang. His confused self might see them evicted, which would be sad, for we would love to see a lot more of Nellisa.

Juicy Jay (SA) and Olivia – Juiovla

The first thing that struck me about Juicy Jay (what kind of name is that for a guy?) He is a big guy with a small voice. He is supposed to be a rugby player, so that should make him tough, right? But it seems the best thing he enjoys is acting like a girl, and dressing up like one. He is definitely not getting my vote, and his coddling up with Yvonne doesn’t change much.

There is nothing much to write home about Olivia, what’s a person as plain as that doing on a reality show? It really is surprising they haven’t been voted out yet, maybe they have just scrapped by, while other stronger and louder personalities have been shown the boot.

Justin (SA) and Yvonne – Juvone

Another very anonymous pair, so much so that co-host Maleka asked Justin on Sunday if he still wants to be in the house. He doesn’t seem to do anything, or to be seen doing anything. He is not trying to get into any ‘ship’, and has not quarrelled with anyone. How can you live in the same house for 5 weeks with 24 other people and no one has any issues with you? Jeez

It took me a while to differentiate between Olivia and Yvonne, the Two Plain Sisters. So, like Olivia, like Yvonne. Nothing much to say.

Blue Aiva (SA) and Kanaga Jr – Kanaiva

The cat among pigeons, that is what sultry Blue Aiva is. And she is not letting anyone forget it. The cat-like face that her preferred eye shadow gives her is deliberate, and she is playing the guys like a true virtuoso. Lately she appears to have set her claws into Blaqboi, but that doesn’t stop her from smooching other guys. The other girls would lover her if she wasn’t such a threat to their ‘ships’, but will the public buy her manipulative character? Would love to see her till the end, though.

Kanaga seems content to go along pretty well under Blue Aiva’s shadow. Which is not very common with Nigerian men, whose braggadocio is well known, even if they are faking it most of the time. As long as he has Tsatsii, he’s cool. Will probably survive, and will thank Blue Aiva for it.

Khosi (SA) and Miracle OP – Khosicle

Let’s start with Miracle Op, when dude walked into the house he started playing games, whispering and trying to tell tales about other housemates. How do you tolerate a guy that gossips? You don’t, and he quickly learnt that. Now he says he’s calm, and is paying attention to South African Ipeleng.

As for Khosi, she seems to be getting the most ‘action’ amongst the female housemate, a tad surprising because she doesn’t have Ipeleng’s looks or Blue Aiva’s curves. But she has Thabang and Yemi competing or her charms. Will probably last till the end.

Ebubu (Nigeria) and Tsatsii – The Royals

Ebubu has my vote to win the money at the end, and not because he is the fist albino to feature in a Big Brother Africa House, and thus could get the sympathy vote. Of all the housemates, he is the most real. He really has nothing to lose, and has gained a lot with the others genuinely accepting him. He is a winner, even if he doesn’t get the money.

Tsatsii is another below-the-radar housemate, and it took me a while to know her from Nellisa. She seems comfortable to be with Kanaga Jr, and do nothing else. Doubt if that will do her any chances of winning any good, as just being a couple in a Big Brother Africa house lost its shine a long time ago.

Nana (Nigeria) and Thabang – Thabana

What to say about Nana? Not much, for she really doesn’t do much to stand out. Is she as timid as most think? Maybe not, as she showed some steel when the pair were Heads of House. Without Thabang as a partner, doubt if she would have stayed this long in the house.

Thabang is the slow-burning alpha male that others almost ignored, but not any longer. His triangle with Khosi and Yemi doesn’t have many sparks, though, and they might all be just playing us. But the girls seem to find him appealing.

Blaqboi (Nigeria) and Ipeleng – Blaqleng

It is a curious thing that most of the other housemates have more or less ignored Ipeleng, do they find her a threat, or just plain boring? The only one she really got close to was fellow South African Lukay, but he left the house a long time ago. It is only recently that Miracle Op has started cuddling with her, but he seems to pay more attention to Thabang, strangely.

An admitted loner, Ipeleng is the cute girl at school that you want to protect. But Africa’s voting public is not known for its niceness, although somehow she has managed to hang in there. And she is not up for eviction this weekend, so she has at least another week in the house.

Blaqboi is now ‘famous’, for being Blue Aiva’s latest ‘victim’. And for that and what happens to that ‘ship’ might keep him in the house for a bit longer.