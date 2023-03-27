Big Brother Titans: Thabang, Justin & Blaqboi evicted

By Ahmad Muto

From 24 housemates, the Big Brother Titans house is left with six, the finalists that now only have votes standing between them and the bag – sh380m.

This follows the eviction of Blaqboi, Thabang and Justin on Sunday, March 26. The three were nominated alongside Yvonne, Khosi and Kanaga jr who got enough votes to get them to the finale, while the other three exited.

Nigeria has three housemates in the finale – Yvonne, Ebubu, Kanaga jr, while South Africa also has three – Tsatsii, Khosi and Ipeleng.

Recall Ipeleng was the first to get to the finale after becoming head of house and the Supreme Veto Power holder. One of her privileges was to pick one housemate to go to the finale. She picked Ebubu, not her former partner, Blaqboi, a move that bothered some fans of the show. But the popular argument was that she saw competition in him, and less of it in Ebubu.

Khosi last week cried after Tsatsii won head of house, saying she is going to exit without ever becoming head of house. She also said she had a feeling her fans were tired of voting for her because she has been up for eviction forever.

Kanaga jr meanwhile in some circles is said to be a serious contender for the top prize, while Yvonne, well, is also surprised she is in the finale.

The six finalists now have their fans to win them the bag. The finale is set for Sunday, April 2.