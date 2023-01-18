Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Big Brother Titans: South Africans dominate reality show

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Big Brother Africa was more or less on life support until now that two countries – South Africa and Nigeria – have decided to bring the two phenomena – Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi – into one house.

Nigerians, by far with the most experience on the continent, rolled out seven seasons of Big Brother Naija, six consecutively since 2017. However, the South Africans that had their first season of Big Brother Mzansi in 2022 after many years are towering over their Naija counterparts in Big Brother Titans, which  kicked off on Sunday, January 15, 2023, given how competitive and strategic they are with their manoeuvres.

South African housemate Khosi, who has turned out to be the trophy the guys want to win, is fully aware she is a prey, and the top contender so far is Nigeria’s Yemi Creqx. The pair have shared a kiss, the first in the Big Brother Titan maiden season.

Then there is the coveted head of house that comes with privileges, including picking a female housemate to share the exquisite head of house room with, plus having immunity from eviction.

Mmeli on Monday, January 16, won the Head of House game – throwing paper planes and rolling a dice. Mmeli won for the guys, while Khosi won for the ladies. The former became Head of House, while the latter became the tail, making them two privileged South Africans in Biggie’s house.

