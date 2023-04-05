Big Brother Titans: South African winner, Khosi afraid to visit Nigeria

By Ahmad Muto

During her time in the Big Brother house, her name was not anything to be mentioned with afraid in the same sentence. Daring defined her character. She had no boundaries, and she was barefaced.

However, now that the show is over and she fortunately won the $100,000 (sh380 million) grand prize, she has to deal with the demons she created during the competition. The model has learnt that Nigerians signed a petition on Change.org in March while she was still in the house banning her from ever stepping in their country to protect their children and society. They claimed she displayed a lot of immorality with zero restraint, going by how she said he has a boyfriend back in South Africa, but still got involved with Nigerian housemate Yemi, then moved on to Miracle, and ended her tour of romance with Thabang, a South African.

“I’m not going to lie, I am scared. I didn’t know there were so many people in Nigeria who didn’t want me there. There was even a petition. I was so sacred when I heard about it,” said Khosi while on Instagram Live with her friend, Marvin, a Nigerian who kept telling her Nigerians are welcoming.

It should also be recalled Khosi said in the early days of the show that in South Africa, dating a Nigerian is a taboo.