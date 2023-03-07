Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Big Brother Titans: Pairs dissolved, Ipeleng wins Head of house
Top News

Big Brother Titans: Pairs dissolved, Ipeleng wins Head of house

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

The fans of Big Brother Titans are not getting a chance to rest. There has been one plot twist followed by another.

The housemates shared their wins and losses, and well, also got evicted in pairs. Many fans have since voiced their frustration online, calling the move unfair, as their favourites were evicted because of the pairs. Some have even argued that their favourite housemates be brought back, while others simply said they hope this is the last season of the show because it reeks of a scam.

Biggie decided after day 50 (March 6, 2023) to dissolve the arrangement of pairs.

Ipeleng, on the other hand, won the Head of house game, becoming Supreme Veto Power Holder and, therefore, has been guaranteed a spot in the finale.

She will not be nominated for possible eviction again. This is also the second time she is holding the Head of House title.

There are 12 housemates left in the house, down from 24 – Khosi, Miracle, Ebubu, Tsatsii, Justin, Yvonne, Thabang, Nana, Kanaga, Blue Aiva, Blaqboi, and Ipeleng, who has already qualified for the finale set for Sunday, April 2, 2023. 

You may also like

Does Ugandan film industry have a trade name/trademark?

Justice Kakuru of the Court of Appeal dead

GNL movie to be screened at American film festival

Two Ugandans in tight race for UNAA top seat

MUBS, Nkumba sweep central region’s youth social business competition

Miss Uganda contestants leave Brenda Nanyonjo teary during pre-birthday surprise

Steal my man if you want, Vivian Tendo dares haters

Shock as musician is brought to stage in coffin

Zari, Shakib in desert adventure

I unfollowed Sheebah because I was fed up – Spice Diana

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.