Big Brother Titans: Pairs dissolved, Ipeleng wins Head of house

By Ahmad Muto

The fans of Big Brother Titans are not getting a chance to rest. There has been one plot twist followed by another.

The housemates shared their wins and losses, and well, also got evicted in pairs. Many fans have since voiced their frustration online, calling the move unfair, as their favourites were evicted because of the pairs. Some have even argued that their favourite housemates be brought back, while others simply said they hope this is the last season of the show because it reeks of a scam.

Biggie decided after day 50 (March 6, 2023) to dissolve the arrangement of pairs.

Ipeleng, on the other hand, won the Head of house game, becoming Supreme Veto Power Holder and, therefore, has been guaranteed a spot in the finale.

She will not be nominated for possible eviction again. This is also the second time she is holding the Head of House title.

There are 12 housemates left in the house, down from 24 – Khosi, Miracle, Ebubu, Tsatsii, Justin, Yvonne, Thabang, Nana, Kanaga, Blue Aiva, Blaqboi, and Ipeleng, who has already qualified for the finale set for Sunday, April 2, 2023.