Big Brother Titans: Nina Roz, Brian Weiyz song played

By Ahmad Muto

Singers Nina Roz and Brian Weiyz might just be the first Ugandan artistes to have their song played fully on the Big Brother Titans sound system.

The in-house music sound system introduced in season three of Big Brother Naija started the culture of having songs play in low volume in the house most times in the morning during workouts, sometimes during day and weekends, to animate the house, probably because housemates are not allowed smartphones, television or radios.

The culture also found its place in Big Brother Titans.

On Tuesday, March 28, Nina Roz and Brian Weiyz’s song, Bimbo, released a year ago made it to the playlist and one half of the heads of house, Ipeleng, was particularly prominently given screen time because she appeared to groove to it.

Ugandans on social media shared their surprise, some stating that they didn’t trust their ears for a moment. One said they were so surprised and are sure many Ugandans following the show didn’t recognise the song.

Another wrote: “The first time I am hearing a Ugandan song play on Big Brother! The things I live for. Shout out to Ipeleng for the lovely moves.”

Jose Chameleone was the other artiste who got a chance to have a song play on Big Brother Naija, but even then, it was a collabo with a Nigerian artiste. As soon as Chameleone’s verse came on, they went for a break.

It should be noted that Big Brother Naija was about Nigerian culture in all aspects of the show. They strictly played Nigerian music. The one time a DJ played Canadian rapper Drake’s song in Season 6 during a Saturday Night party, the sound system went off for about four minutes.

Eddy Kenzo never had a song play in the house, but was mentioned by Big Brother Naija Season three housemate Teddy A in the house during a conversation.

He noted that he planned to collaborate with big artistes like the BET award winner once he left the house.