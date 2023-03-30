Thursday, March 30, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Big Brother Titans: Nina Roz, Brian Weiyz song played
Top News

Big Brother Titans: Nina Roz, Brian Weiyz song played

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Singers Nina Roz and Brian Weiyz might just be the first Ugandan artistes to have their song played fully on the Big Brother Titans sound system.

The in-house music sound system introduced in season three of Big Brother Naija started the culture of having songs play in low volume in the house most times in the morning during workouts, sometimes during day and weekends, to animate the house, probably because housemates are not allowed smartphones, television or radios.

The culture also found its place in Big Brother Titans.

On Tuesday, March 28, Nina Roz and Brian Weiyz’s song, Bimbo, released a year ago made it to the playlist and one half of the heads of house, Ipeleng, was particularly prominently given screen time because she appeared to groove to it.

Ugandans on social media shared their surprise, some stating that they didn’t trust their ears for a moment. One said they were so surprised and are sure many Ugandans following the show didn’t recognise the song.

Another wrote: “The first time I am hearing a Ugandan song play on Big Brother! The things I live for. Shout out to Ipeleng for the lovely moves.”

Jose Chameleone was the other artiste who got a chance to have a song play on Big Brother Naija, but even then, it was a collabo with a Nigerian artiste. As soon as Chameleone’s verse came on, they went for a break.

It should be noted that Big Brother Naija was about Nigerian culture in all aspects of the show. They strictly played Nigerian music. The one time a DJ played Canadian rapper Drake’s song in Season 6 during a Saturday Night party, the sound system went off for about four minutes.

Eddy Kenzo never had a song play in the house, but was mentioned by Big Brother Naija Season three housemate Teddy A in the house during a conversation.

He noted that he planned to collaborate with big artistes like the BET award winner once he left the house.

You may also like

Why Diamond’s baby mama and Bahati’s wife are feuding

Zari’s Ramadhan activities irk Muslims

Bushingtone, Lydia Jazmine excited to work together after six years

Sports minister vows to have Uganda Cranes face Algeria at Namboole

Police put out destructive fire at popular Entebbe bar

Bukedde’s Simo Omunene to sponsor three lucky winners to Dubai during Easter

Isma Olaxess is not fit to be bloggers’ president, says embattled MP...

What does Bobi Wine’s ‘Nalumansi’ song mean? Ronald Mayinja wonders

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

Chameleone to organise ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert in Entebbe

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.