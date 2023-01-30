Monday, January 30, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Big Brother Titans: New entrants Sandra and Theo Traw evicted
Top News

Big Brother Titans: New entrants Sandra and Theo Traw evicted

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Big Brother Titans has officially kicked off. Kicked off in the sense that the first eviction night always sets the tone for the show – ups the ante for flirting, romance, intrigue, backstabbing and every other mischief ever known to man.

Days into the show, Biggie introduced four other housemates – Nigeria’s Sandra and Miracle, South Africa’s Theo Traw and Blue Iva on top of the original 20 housemates, making a total of 24. Then Biggie introduced the big twist – pairing the housemates. In essence, he explained that each pair will shoulder each other’s victories and losses. Get disqualified or evicted together.

On Monday, January 23, 2023, the nominations for possible eviction happened and the first pairs to be nominated were Sandra and Theo (Santheo), Tsatsii and Ebubu (Royals), Justin and Yvonne (Juvonne), Yemi and Nellisa (Yelisa).  The Head and Tail of House, Balqboi and Ipeleng (Blaqleng), given their veto power, had to save one pair and nominate another. They saved the Royals and replaced them with Juicy Jay and Olivia (Juiovla).

It is safe to argue that Theo Traw (South Africa) was collateral damage following his mate, Sandra’s (Nigeria) shenanigans since entering the house. She was loud and confrontational, with an interest in lowering the self-esteem of the other housemates, especially fellow ladies.

In just days, she clashed with Miracle Op, but had an epic fight with Olivia that they had to be restrained by the housemates.

The toxic personality capped her appeal to fans of the show. And because eviction happens in pairs, Theo fell victim to circumstance. They ended up with the least votes. They were in the house for only 11 days.  

Twenty two housemates are left in the house competing for the sh380m grand prize. Nominations for possible eviction(s) happen on Mondays while evictions happen on Sundays.

You may also like

You shouldn’t have jailed Ritah Dancehall – Sheebah tells Spice Diana, manager...

Furious Kenzo reacts to claims he abandoned Ronnie Stamina

Rapper Kian Banks gives back to folks in his village at 34th...

British tourist found dead in Masindi hotel

Why Nabukenya won UAE’s Mrs Universe

Are ‘pay for votes’ film festivals just money-making schemes or?

Big Brother Titans: Khosi confronts, threatens Blue over Yemi

Gospel musician Irene Kusiima confirms she gave birth

MC Kats should tame his anger – Vampino

Aganaga attacks A Pass again

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.