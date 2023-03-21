Big Brother Titans: Miracle, Blue Aiva, Nana evicted

By Ahmad Muto

With the reality show Big Brother Titans getting closer to its climax, every eviction gets housemates and their fans emotionally charged.

Blue Aiva, who joined days after the show started and established herself as a contender in the house, didn’t survive the Sunday, March 19, 2023 eviction night. She lived by the mantra, “I don’t chase after men, they chase after me.” This was particularly coined to mock fellow South African Khosi with whom she flexed over a Nigerian housemate, Yemi, who was also evicted. She was once a top contender for the grand prize until she lost steam after distancing self from house drama for weeks leading to her eviction.

Nana survived longer than many could have possibly imagined. And her exit was epic. She just walked straight to the exit after she was announced as the next housemate to evicted. Traditionally very non-Big-Brother-ish. No hugs, no goodbyes, leaving the housemates stunned. Blaqboi she said was just part of her game plan and nothing like a relationship is ever going to come out of it.

Miracle also got bounced from the house, officially leaving Khosi single given Yemi left earlier. Miracle must have left a disgruntled man though because he never got to enjoy any of the female housemates fully. He was Khosi’s part-time lover, and the Supreme Veto Power Holder, Ipeleng, rejected his relationship proposal.

Kanaga Jr, Khosi, Thabang, Tsatsii and Yvonne were the other housemates lined up for possible eviction, but survived.

There are only nine housemates left in the house now competing for the sh380m grand prize – Blaqboi, Khosi, Ipeleng, Kanaga, Yvonne, Justin, Thabang, Ebubu and Tsatsii.