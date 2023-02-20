Monday, February 20, 2023
Big Brother Titans: Marvin and Yaya evicted

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

On Sunday, February 19, 2023, only 16 housemates, down from 24, were left competing for the grand prize of $100,000 (sh380m) following the eviction of Marvin and Yaya (Maya).  

The pair secured the least votes after a week of intense voting by their fans – 5.94%

The other pairs that were put up for possible eviction were Yemi and Nelisa (Yelisa), Kanaga and Blue Aiva (Kaniva), Juicy Jay and Olivia (Juiovla), Khosi and Miracle (Khosicle) and Blaqboi and Ipeleng (Blaqleng).

Both Marvin and Yaya were surprised by their eviction going by their reaction and admission that they didn’t think their journey was poised to end.

The Maya evictions follows that of Jenni O and Mmeli on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Meanwhile, the show’s Nigerian co-host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, will not co-host the eviction show on Sunday, February 26, 2023, citing presidential elections in Nigeria scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2023.

South Africa’s Lawrence Maleka will be the host.  

